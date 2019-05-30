|
Eleanor Cerveny nee Kulhanek, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 27 with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Bouchal and the late Edward Cerveny. Loving mother of Terese (Mark) Masur and Renee (Mark) Paladino. She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren Cameron, Markian, Riana, Alysa, Alec and Hannah and cherished nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her determined, hardworking spirit. She is predeceased by her mother, father and brother Frank (Ruth) Kulhanek. Visitation Saturday 10:30 AM until time of funeral service at 2:30 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Eleanor's name may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills, 39 N. Prospect, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019