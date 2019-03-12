|
Eleanor Frank, nee Weiner, 83, beloved wife of the late Gerald; loving mother of Cheryl (Rudy) Rivas, Lisa Rockoff and Darcy (Sol) Perl; cherished grandmother of Jonny, Juliana, Lizzie and Lauren Perl, Steven (Wen) Rockoff, Daniel Rockoff, Emily (Ryan) Turner, Kyle Rockoff, Jessica Sorkin, Robert (Mallory) Sorkin, Emma (Will) Mazur and Joshua Rivas; devoted daughter of the late Beulah and Hyman Weiner; dear sister of Arlene Weiner; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Private funeral services. For Information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019