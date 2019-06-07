Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Eleanor "Winnie" Sunseri nee Robson, 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Sunseri. Loving mother of Frank. Dear sister of Dorothy Pote. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Monday at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 7 to June 9, 2019
