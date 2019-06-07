|
Eleanor "Winnie" Sunseri nee Robson, 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Sunseri. Loving mother of Frank. Dear sister of Dorothy Pote. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Monday at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 7 to June 9, 2019