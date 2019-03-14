Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Eleanor Holler Obituary
Eleanor Holler; beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Thomas (Virginia), David and Paul (Jessica); devoted grandmother of Mary and Timothy (Ariana); also loving aunt and friend of many.Lying-in-State Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, Il. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thecla Church appreciated.Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
