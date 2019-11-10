|
Federal Reserve Sr. Economist
Eleanor H. Erdevig died peacefully in her sleep October 15, 2019 at the age of 98.
She was a mother, pioneer, author, and researcher. She was soft spoken and rarely spoke about herself. She was an overachiever and those who met her benefited from her intellect and wisdom.
Born in Primrose, Wisconsin on October 10, 1921, she was the daughter of Evelyn, (nee Anderson) and Leonard Hustad. She went to high school in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin and graduated at age 16. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and obtained the following degrees: Certification in Nursing, 1943, Bachelor of Science in Hygiene, 1945; Master of Philosophy in Economics, 1945. She then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
In 1969, while employed at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was promoted to be the 2nd female officer in the 112-year history of the company. She was originally in the Marketing Department, but she became a member of the Research Department as a Management Science Specialist with the promotion. In August, 1969, the Milwaukee Journal published and article praising Eleanor for this accomplishment, due to the relatively few women in her field. She then was recruited by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and worked as a Sr. Research Economist. As an Economist she authored and co-authored numerous research articles.
Her hobbies included genealogy research, investing and studying foreign languages. She enjoyed the arts and attended plays, the symphony, opera and ballet.
Her greatest joy was her children and she was very proud that all four of them hold graduate degrees. Survived by her are her children Thomas (Marsha), Joseph (Mary), Michael (Susan), Jane Foregger, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019