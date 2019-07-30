Home

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Eleanor J. Johnson Obituary
Eleanor J. Johnson, nee Kelly, 92, longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Ernest P. Johnson, Loving mother of Robert (Toby), Paul (Jean), William (Audrey),Mark (Linnea), Daniel (Patricia) Johnson and Susan (James) Hartford. Proud grandmother of Douglas, Emily, Jackie, Robin, Margaret, Courtney, Joseph, Mark, Kelly, James, Matthew and Lauren. Great grandmother of Justin, Dylan, Donny, Gwen, Jacob, Eric, Olivia, Ruby Eleanor. Dear sister of William (Lorretta) Kelly. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellie was a long time member of the St. Juliana Parish, Volunteer at St. Benedict Nursing Home and 57 year member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3-9 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, Funeral Friday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Rainbow Hospice appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
