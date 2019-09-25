Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Eleanor K. Jozef


1924 - 2019
Eleanor K. Jozef Obituary
Eleanor Jozef (nee Kowalewski), age 95, of Batavia, IL and formerly of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on August 16, 2019 in Elgin. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Kowalewski, she was born on April 23, 1924 in Chicago. Eleanor is the beloved wife of Mitchell (Max) Jozef. Eleanor was a graduate of Northwestern University and was a long-time educator with the Chicago Public School System. She is the loving mother of four children Paul (Sandra), Laura, Gordon, and Anita (James) Sukala, cherished grandmother of five; Victoria Jozef, Mitchell (Kari) Sukala, Mark (Fiancée Courtney Caliendo) Sukala, Nathan (Adriana) Jozef, and Elisabeth Jozef, dear sister of Raymond (the late Anne); cherished sister-in-law; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max, and her brother the late Richard (the late Eleanor). Memorial Mass to be held on September 28, 2019 at Mary Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church in Park Ridge, IL. Service will begin at 10:00 AM with family visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

Arrangements by Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
