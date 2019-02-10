|
|
Eleanor V. Kabat (nee DeTrana), of Deerfield, IL passed away on February 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Leo Kabat; loving mother to David (Leslie) Kabat, Mary Ellen (Louis) Barron and Betty Ann (Tim) Shanley; precious "Nana" to Lindsey Montgomery, Jonathan Kabat, David Barron, Sara Riggs, Megan Shanley, Allison Kabat, Jessica Kabat, Kevin Shanley, and Timothy Shanley; Great-grandma to 6. All of these wonderful children were the joy of her life. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 10:30 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 or to Holy Cross Church. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019