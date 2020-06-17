Sandy-you and I are lucky. We are friends forever just like our moms were. Eleanor and Jo, best friends forever. When your mom first moved away, my mom missed her so much. When Eleanor moved back to Burbank it was like the girls were back in

business. Since my mom didnt drive,

Eleanor was the wheel man. They went out shopping and to lunch but

sometimes they just hung out in each others kitchens, just to get away for a little while. Our dads knew each other from the railroad, and they were good friends, but our moms were besties. I think my mom liked going to your house because their was less traffic there. I can still see them sitting at the table, drinking coffee and talking while kids ran through the kitchen non stop.

That was just normal life-houses full of kids.

Your mom had such a sweet voice and gentle demeanor. She had grace and it showed in the way she raised her family and lived her life. Eleanor will always be my moms best friend. Thats how we all describe her. After my mom passed away, whenever I saw Eleanor I would think about how wonderful their friendship had been. I saved all of the cards Eleanor sent to my mom because it chronicled their years together and the sentiments were priceless. As a kid, I knew her as my moms friend and my friends mom. As an adult I knew her as a wonderful woman in her own right. She went through a lot in her lifetime, and she has a world of family and friends as her legacy. I am proud to have known Eleanor and blessed to have been a part of her familys history. Hope Heaven has coffee -El and Jo have a lot to catch up on.❤



Marianne Macas

Friend