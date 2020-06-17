Eleanor L. Byers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. Byers, nee Anderson, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on the morning of June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Byers (2002). Loving mother of Susan (Mark) Roberts, Marcia Doyle, Sandra (Steven) Greenblatt, Steven (Lisa) Byers and Lori (James) Ellis. Cherished grandmother of 14 and dearest great-grandmother of three. Much loved friend of Treesa Boerema and the late Jo Ricchiuto. She will also be missed by her loving cat Tinkerbell. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private service will be held at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church. Private burial at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Eleanor loved baking and was well known for her cookies and banana bread. She was a strong, independent woman and called the "House Mom" of the neighborhood. Eleanor was raised by her beloved Swedish grandparents--the late Anna and Charles Anderson--on a farm in Mason, WI. She was a charter member of Immanuel Christian Reformed Church and remained active there until her death. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 8302 S. Normandy Ave., Burbank, IL 60459 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 16, 2020
Eleanor and Kenny have raised a beautiful loving family which shows in the caring personalities of their grandkids. Their Grandkids will carry on their loving legacy for them. May the whole family be blessed with a restful mind.
Joy Weishan
Family
June 16, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joyce Weishan
June 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Magda Ociepka
June 15, 2020
Sandy-you and I are lucky. We are friends forever just like our moms were. Eleanor and Jo, best friends forever. When your mom first moved away, my mom missed her so much. When Eleanor moved back to Burbank it was like the girls were back in
business. Since my mom didnt drive,
Eleanor was the wheel man. They went out shopping and to lunch but
sometimes they just hung out in each others kitchens, just to get away for a little while. Our dads knew each other from the railroad, and they were good friends, but our moms were besties. I think my mom liked going to your house because their was less traffic there. I can still see them sitting at the table, drinking coffee and talking while kids ran through the kitchen non stop.
That was just normal life-houses full of kids.
Your mom had such a sweet voice and gentle demeanor. She had grace and it showed in the way she raised her family and lived her life. Eleanor will always be my moms best friend. Thats how we all describe her. After my mom passed away, whenever I saw Eleanor I would think about how wonderful their friendship had been. I saved all of the cards Eleanor sent to my mom because it chronicled their years together and the sentiments were priceless. As a kid, I knew her as my moms friend and my friends mom. As an adult I knew her as a wonderful woman in her own right. She went through a lot in her lifetime, and she has a world of family and friends as her legacy. I am proud to have known Eleanor and blessed to have been a part of her familys history. Hope Heaven has coffee -El and Jo have a lot to catch up on.❤
Marianne Macas
Friend
June 15, 2020
I pray for the familys peace and comfort during this process of mourning, know that joy comes in the morning
Retired D/S Sarah Adkins
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Warmest, sweetest, kindest woman I've ever had the pleasure to know. Everyone loved her open heart and door always open to everyone. She will be missed.
Marti Prunsky
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry
Howard Moss
Neighbor
June 14, 2020
I never had the pleasure of knowing Mrs. Byers but to have raised such a beautiful and loving daughter (Susan) she had to be a remarkable person. May your memories of her be happy ones until you unite in heaven. God bless and keep her family.
Cecilia Peterson
Friend
June 14, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
RaeAnn Schultz
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved