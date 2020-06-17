Eleanor L. Byers, nee Anderson, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on the morning of June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Byers (2002). Loving mother of Susan (Mark) Roberts, Marcia Doyle, Sandra (Steven) Greenblatt, Steven (Lisa) Byers and Lori (James) Ellis. Cherished grandmother of 14 and dearest great-grandmother of three. Much loved friend of Treesa Boerema and the late Jo Ricchiuto. She will also be missed by her loving cat Tinkerbell. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private service will be held at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church. Private burial at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Eleanor loved baking and was well known for her cookies and banana bread. She was a strong, independent woman and called the "House Mom" of the neighborhood. Eleanor was raised by her beloved Swedish grandparents--the late Anna and Charles Anderson--on a farm in Mason, WI. She was a charter member of Immanuel Christian Reformed Church and remained active there until her death. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 8302 S. Normandy Ave., Burbank, IL 60459 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.