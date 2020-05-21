Eleanor L. Carroll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. Carroll, nee Goetz, age 97 of Brookfield, IL passed away May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Carroll, dedicated and loving mother of Edward "Bud" Carroll, Mike (Julie) Carroll and Eileen (Larry) Wojcik, devoted grandma of Amy (James) Wescom, Daniel (Erin) Carroll, Michelle Wojcik, Jacqueline Wojcik and great grandma of Molly, Henry and Abby, cherished sister of the late Frank (Lu) Goetz, Elizabeth (Leonard) Zeck and William Goetz. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and caregivers. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements handled by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. For more information, please contact (708) 485-0214.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved