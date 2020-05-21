Eleanor L. Carroll, nee Goetz, age 97 of Brookfield, IL passed away May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Carroll, dedicated and loving mother of Edward "Bud" Carroll, Mike (Julie) Carroll and Eileen (Larry) Wojcik, devoted grandma of Amy (James) Wescom, Daniel (Erin) Carroll, Michelle Wojcik, Jacqueline Wojcik and great grandma of Molly, Henry and Abby, cherished sister of the late Frank (Lu) Goetz, Elizabeth (Leonard) Zeck and William Goetz. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and caregivers. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements handled by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. For more information, please contact (708) 485-0214.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.