Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Licko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor L. Licko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor L. Licko Obituary
Eleanor Louise Licko, nee Hormann, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Ervin A. for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of Karen S. (Robert) Erst; dearest daughter of the late Wilma and William Hormann; cherished grandmother of Amy (Joe) Greene, Amanda and the late David Erst; great grandmother of Savannah and Tyler Greene; dear sister of the late William (the late Toni) Hormann and sister in-law of the late Richard (the late Joyce) Licko; fond aunt of many. Eleanor was a member of the West Suburban Lapidary Club. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will follow at St. Luke Cemetery in Chicago. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now