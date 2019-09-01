|
Eleanor Louise Licko, nee Hormann, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Ervin A. for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of Karen S. (Robert) Erst; dearest daughter of the late Wilma and William Hormann; cherished grandmother of Amy (Joe) Greene, Amanda and the late David Erst; great grandmother of Savannah and Tyler Greene; dear sister of the late William (the late Toni) Hormann and sister in-law of the late Richard (the late Joyce) Licko; fond aunt of many. Eleanor was a member of the West Suburban Lapidary Club. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will follow at St. Luke Cemetery in Chicago. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019