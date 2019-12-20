|
Eleanor Lustig nee Simon, 91, beloved wife of Theodore "Ted"; loving mother of Daniel (Susan) Lustig and Barry (Annie) Lustig; cherished grandmother of Erin (Evan) Laya, Megan Lustig, Samantha (Brian) Markin, Stevie Lustig and Justin (Nicolle) Lustig; great grandmother of Zachary Martin; sister of the late Eugene Simon. Funeral service Sunday 10 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019