Eleanor M. Grzetich, age 91, passed away on July 9, 2020 in the arms of her family. Eleanor was a proud, life-long member of St. Jerome's Croatian Catholic Church, in addition to St. Mary Star of the Sea. She was a hairdresser, Shaklee Distributor, member of Club Poljica (former Treasurer), Club Sinj and St. Jerome's Auxiliary, Wednesday's Secretary at St. Jerome's Rectory, Eucharistic Minister, Golfer, Bowling and Card enthusiast…rarely met a meal and martini she didn't enjoy. She was a woman of strength, wit, love and passion. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph "Stretch" Grzetich. Loving mom of Joan (Daniel) Hiser, Jane (Jerry) Magnan, Vince (Debbie), Margie (Edmund) Bilanzic and Julie (Tom) O'Connor. Proud grandmother of 12 (Matthew, Jordan, Monica, Michael, Gerard, Anna, Erik, Tyler, Madeline, Joseph, Jack -- and the late, great, Danny who's waiting for Granu with open arms); great grandmother of 8 (soon to be 9 this October). Eleanor was the last surviving child of the late Ante and Eva Bozich, nee Mindoljevic. Loving sister to the late Mirko, Rose II, Gloria (the late Clarey), Nick, Sr. Loretta A.S.C., Mark "Mossy" (the late Vera), Anthony "Tonch" (the late Lila), Joseph (Joan), John, Rose 1 and Lucy. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID19 restrictions, Eleanor's walk-through visitation will be held at St. Jerome's (2823 S. Princeton, Chgo., 60616) on Friday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a private Mass at 5:00 p.m. For information: Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com