My deepest sympathy to the Grzetich/Bozich families on the loss of dear Eleanor. A great friend. I remember her being there for me when my Mom passed and her comforting words. Eleanor always had something pleasant to say when she would greet me. Her spirit would make anyone smile. Always ready to lend a hand no matter what event was going on at St Jerome Church. My fondest memory of her was Eleanor walking with the Ladies Auxiliary in the Velika Gospa procession. She was also a dedicated member of our Marian Society. May she sit at the right hand of our Blessed Mother to suffer no more. "God saw you getting tired and did what HE thought was best. To only prove "HE only takes the best". Rest in Peace.

St. Jerome Parish

