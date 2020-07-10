1/1
Eleanor M. Grzetich
1929 - 2020
Eleanor M. Grzetich, age 91, passed away on July 9, 2020 in the arms of her family. Eleanor was a proud, life-long member of St. Jerome's Croatian Catholic Church, in addition to St. Mary Star of the Sea. She was a hairdresser, Shaklee Distributor, member of Club Poljica (former Treasurer), Club Sinj and St. Jerome's Auxiliary, Wednesday's Secretary at St. Jerome's Rectory, Eucharistic Minister, Golfer, Bowling and Card enthusiast…rarely met a meal and martini she didn't enjoy. She was a woman of strength, wit, love and passion. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph "Stretch" Grzetich. Loving mom of Joan (Daniel) Hiser, Jane (Jerry) Magnan, Vince (Debbie), Margie (Edmund) Bilanzic and Julie (Tom) O'Connor. Proud grandmother of 12 (Matthew, Jordan, Monica, Michael, Gerard, Anna, Erik, Tyler, Madeline, Joseph, Jack -- and the late, great, Danny who's waiting for Granu with open arms); great grandmother of 8 (soon to be 9 this October). Eleanor was the last surviving child of the late Ante and Eva Bozich, nee Mindoljevic. Loving sister to the late Mirko, Rose II, Gloria (the late Clarey), Nick, Sr. Loretta A.S.C., Mark "Mossy" (the late Vera), Anthony "Tonch" (the late Lila), Joseph (Joan), John, Rose 1 and Lucy. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID19 restrictions, Eleanor's walk-through visitation will be held at St. Jerome's (2823 S. Princeton, Chgo., 60616) on Friday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a private Mass at 5:00 p.m. For information: Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Jerome’s
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
St. Jerome’s
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Memories & Condolences

July 9, 2020
My condolences to family.
Eric Rogulich
July 9, 2020
Eleanor was a loving and caring mother and wife! She enjoyed her family and having fun! What lovely memories for her family ❤ We are sending love and prayers and hugs to all of you. Wendy and Dennis Duke
Wendy Duke
Friend
July 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Grzetich/Bozich families on the loss of dear Eleanor. A great friend. I remember her being there for me when my Mom passed and her comforting words. Eleanor always had something pleasant to say when she would greet me. Her spirit would make anyone smile. Always ready to lend a hand no matter what event was going on at St Jerome Church. My fondest memory of her was Eleanor walking with the Ladies Auxiliary in the Velika Gospa procession. She was also a dedicated member of our Marian Society. May she sit at the right hand of our Blessed Mother to suffer no more. "God saw you getting tired and did what HE thought was best. To only prove "HE only takes the best". Rest in Peace.
Mary Fratto
St. Jerome Parish
