Eleanor M. Wohlleber, nee Bakszysz, 89, a 62 year resident of Libertyville, passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Mrs. Wohlleber was a member of St. Joseph Church Libertyville, a member of the church choir, and was an avid gardener.
Eleanor was the devoted wife of 44 years to the late Gerard; the loving mother to her children Richard (JoEllen), Kathryn (Richard) Eber and Gregory (Diane); the proud grandmother of Alex, Margaret, Richard and Alyson; and the dear sister of Deloris Jerome, Lorretta Smith and the late Mary Bymel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Wed. Oct. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville, where there will be visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to MARYTOWN, 1600 W. Park Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville (847) 362 2626 sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019