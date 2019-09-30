Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ascension Cemetery
Eleanor M. Wohlleberg

Eleanor M. Wohlleberg Obituary
Eleanor M. Wohlleberg, 89, a 62 year resident of Libertyville, passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Mrs. Wohlleberg was a member of St. Joseph Church Libertyville, a member of the church choir, and was an avid gardener.

Eleanor was the devoted wife of 44 years to the late Gerald; the loving mother to her children Richard (JoEllen), Katherine (Richard) Eber and Gregory (Diane); the proud grandmother of Alex, Margaret, Richard and Alyson; and the dear sister of Doloris Jerome, Lorretta Smith and the late Mary Bymel.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Wed. Oct. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville, where there will be visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to MARYTOWN, 1600 W. Park Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville (847) 362 2626 sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
