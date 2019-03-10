Home

Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
15219 S. Joliet Rd.
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Eleanor Meschino
Eleanor "Elly" Meschino

Eleanor "Elly" Meschino Obituary
Eleanor "Elly" Meschino (nee Daes), age 95, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2000, former longtime resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Bolingbrook, IL. She was born on May 9, 1923 in Chicago, IL.Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
