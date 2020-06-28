Eleanor Mitsui Fujiwara
Eleanor Fujiwara, age 91, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 due to natural causes. The daughter of the late Choshiro and Kiku Tsuda, Eleanor was born on Nov. 20, 1928 in Weiser, ID. She enjoyed being with family, traveling, dancing and reading. A beloved wife of Tsuyoshi (Tio); loving mother of Ralph (Donna) and Gary (Joy) Fujiwara, dear grandmother of Nicole, Tiffany, Cameron, Kara and Sara. Information and condolences can be given at www.habenfuneral.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

