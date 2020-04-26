|
Eleanor M. Pfeil, wife of the late William C. Pfeil, passed peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. Born in Hudson, S. Dakota to Carl and Hilda Anderson on May 26, 1927. She moved to Chicago to work for Zenith. Residing in Lincolnwood she also worked at Croyden China and Mosler Safe. Eleanor and William enjoyed time boating. Loving wife, mother, and sister she is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers John and Harry, and sisters Hildegarde, Amy and June. She is survived by her children Roberta (John) Begley, Carl (Jennifer), her grandchildren Jacqueline (Jamie) Nelson, Lauren, Andrew and two great grandchildren Charlotte and Patrick and a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to JourneyCare Hospice or the Interment will be held privately at Memorial Park Cemetery. For info visit Eleanor's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020