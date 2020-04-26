Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Pfeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Pfeil


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Pfeil Obituary
Eleanor M. Pfeil, wife of the late William C. Pfeil, passed peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. Born in Hudson, S. Dakota to Carl and Hilda Anderson on May 26, 1927. She moved to Chicago to work for Zenith. Residing in Lincolnwood she also worked at Croyden China and Mosler Safe. Eleanor and William enjoyed time boating. Loving wife, mother, and sister she is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers John and Harry, and sisters Hildegarde, Amy and June. She is survived by her children Roberta (John) Begley, Carl (Jennifer), her grandchildren Jacqueline (Jamie) Nelson, Lauren, Andrew and two great grandchildren Charlotte and Patrick and a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to JourneyCare Hospice or the Interment will be held privately at Memorial Park Cemetery. For info visit Eleanor's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now