COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Eleanor R. Jolley Obituary
Eleanor R Jolley (nee Curcio), 93, died peacefully on August 4. Loving wife of the late Lt. Col. James A. Jolley, US Army. Dear mother of Michelle (William) Wichlac and James (Richard Kyle Lammlein), grandmother of William Wichlac Jr and Keri Kenny, great-grandmother of Kallie Wichlac and Skylar Herrmann. Daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (nee Simonson) Curcio. Predeceased by her siblings Catherine Magan (Thomas) Joseph Curcio, Robert Curcio (Mary), Anna, and Charles Curcio, Jr (Eleanor). Fond aunt of A M "Nancy" Mann (Edward), the Late Eleanor Lombardo (James) and Thomas Magan Jr (Margaret). Survived also by many great- nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles to St. Isaac Jogues Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
