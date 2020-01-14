Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Scalise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor R. Scalise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor R. Scalise Obituary
Eleanor R. Scalise, age 93, passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Fratto) Scalise; cherished sister of Frank (the late Maryann) Scalise and Christine (Larry) Hitzman; beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many. Visitation Thursday 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Julie Billiart Church 7399 W. 159th St. Tinley Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305 Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now