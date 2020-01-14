|
Eleanor R. Scalise, age 93, passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Fratto) Scalise; cherished sister of Frank (the late Maryann) Scalise and Christine (Larry) Hitzman; beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many. Visitation Thursday 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Julie Billiart Church 7399 W. 159th St. Tinley Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305 Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020