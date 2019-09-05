|
Eleanor Raciborski (Gustafson) of Owen Wisconsin passed away 09/02/2019 at the age of 94. She is survived by 3 children, Robert (now deceased), Susan Calandra and Michael Raciborski, 7 grandchildren Brandy, Jessica, Thomas, Megan, Lauren, Michael, Candice, and 2 greatgrandchildren Mason and Colton. She is preceded in death by her father, Ruben, her sister Marian, and husband Edward. A short service will be held graveside at Riverside Cemetary in Withee, Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Friday, 09/06/2019. Rest in peace with our Lord.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019