Eleanor Rosen
Eleanor Rosen, nee Altman, 96. Beloved wife for 77 years of Ed; devoted and loving mother of Sharlene and the late David Stein, Harvey Rosen and Marsha Novick, Bruce Rosen and Carol Blake-Rosen, and Terry and Tori Rosen; cherished grandmother of Brian, Leah and Jesse, Lynne and Marc, Jonathan, Jessica, Dylan, Brandon and Leah, Connor and Jenna, Cameron, Tim Yuen and the late Samantha; proud great-grandmother of Asher, Lilah, Miles, and Malcolm; dear sister of Bonita and the late Sherwin Edelberg and the late Harvey Altman; will be deeply missed by innumerable close friends. Due to the current health situation, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
