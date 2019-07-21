Eleanor Ruth Johnsen Milbratz, 89, died on the Fourth of July 2019, in the presence of family, primarily due to complications of a stroke on Labor Day 2017 and pancreatic cancer.







She is survived by her husband, Peter; brothers Paul (Judi) Johnsen and Stanley (Mary) Johnsen; children Kristen (James) Dahl, William (Erika) Milbratz and Julie (Edwin) Bender; and grandchildren Christopher, Griffin, and Katherine Dahl; Hannah, Michael and Caroline Bender; and Sarah, Esther, and Eleanor May Milbratz.







She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Olsen, and brother, Gordon Johnsen.







Eleanor was born on December 2, 1929 in Concord Massachusetts, to parents Olaf Magnus and Esther Victoria Johnsen. She attended high school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Trinity College in Chicago, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Wheaton College in 1952 and a Master of Arts in Social Work from the University of Chicago in 1957. Eleanor subsequently worked as a licensed social worker and was employed by Lydia Children's Home in Chicago during her education and later by the North Shore Special Education District, Highwood/Highland Park school district 114, Glenview school district 34, and Skokie school district 69.







Eleanor married Peter Milbratz on January 19, 1963, and they enjoyed a full life together. They traveled many places and especially enjoyed trips to Paris and Scandinavia. They have been members of Winnetka Covenant Church for more than 55 years. Their home was a place where friends and family enjoyed Eleanor's gift of hospitality.







Her Christian faith was most evident in her joyful outlook, the way she loved and served others, and by her lifelong service in the church.







In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Winnetka Covenant Church.







Friends and family may pay their respects at her memorial service at 1 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Winnetka Covenant Church, 1200 Hibbard Rd., Wilmette IL 60091. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019