Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
9900 Gross Point Road
Skokie, IL
Eleanor S. Gordon, nee Schlifkin, age 98, beloved wife of the late Herbert I. Gordon; loving mother of Steven (Bev) Gordon and the late Bruce Gordon; adored GiGi of Sari (Frank) Mellman and Scott (Melissa) Gordon; proud GiGi of Blake, Leorah, Jemma, Madison, and Mackenzie; cherished sister of the late Rochelle (late Ben) Weinstein; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service Friday, 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 www.nssbethel.org . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
