Eleanor Schwider age 93 of Mt. Prospect formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Schwider; loving mother of Mary (Neil) Wells, Tom (Susan) Schwider, James Schwider, Catherine (Samuel) Phelps, Therese (Steve) Jameson and Larry Schwider and Joan Schwider; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Lisa, Timothy, Kristen, Carrie, Sean, Clare, Samuel, Thomas, James, Brian and Matthew great grandmother of Noah, William, Mariam, Mateo, Emilio, Bianca, Paige, Norma Jean, Theo, Samuel, Benjamin, Sophie, Charlotte, Hugo and Arturo; devoted daughter of the late Fred and Marie Guettler; dear sister of the late Elaine (the late Tom) O'Neill; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday July 3, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to School of St. .Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin, Chicago, IL 60634. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
JUL
3
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
