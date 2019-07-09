|
|
Eleanor "Eckie" Shadur nee Pilka, beloved wife of 71 years of the late The Honorable Milton I. Shadur. Loving mother of Robert (Julie Anixter) Shadur, Beth (Bruce Mainzer) Shadur, and the late Karen Shadur. Cherished Grandma Eckie of Heather Shadur, Jennifer (Mike Coop) Shadur, and Jordan Mainzer. Adored great-grandmother of Spencer and Jake Rubin, and Esther and Kennedy Coop. Dear sister of the late Mildred (the late Howard) Berg. Beloved aunt of Bonnie (John) Turner nee Berg, Joan (Ron) Pinsky, David (Beverly Bing) Shadur, and Deborah (Fred) Pelz. Fond cousin, great aunt, and friend to many. The family would like to acknowledge Eckie's loving caregiver Lolita Milvar. Services Thursday 10AM at Congregation Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to The Ravinia Steans Music Institute would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019