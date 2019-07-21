Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Eleanor T. Lejman Obituary
Eleanor T. Lejman, nee Starzyk; 88; beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Teresa and the late Gregory Lejman; caring step-mother of Wanda Wood and Thaddeus Lejman; devoted grandmother of 3; great-grandmother of 4; fond sister of the late Paul and the late Casimir Starzyk; dear aunt of Pauline Reed; and cherished friend to many. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, July 22, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chgo., IL 60660 are appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
