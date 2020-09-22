Eleanor TenBroeck, a few weeks shy of 102, matriarch of one of Chicago's golfing families, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home early Sunday morning September 20, 2020 after being mentally sharp until the end. She was one of 3 children born on Chicago's south side to Charles A. McCann and Jane Watters McCann. She married Willis E. TenBroeck and spent most of her life proudly raising her eight children in the Beverly area. She loved playing golf and bridge and was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations including the Kravis Center and Good Samaritan Hospital in the Palm Beach Gardens, Fl. area where she spent her winters. In Chicago she was an active volunteer for the Women's Western Golf Foundation and the junior golf program at Beverly Country Club where she was a member for 65 years. She is best remembered as a constant follower, on foot or TV, of the PGA Tour where her son Lance was either a player or a caddy. She is preceded in death by her husband Willis and son Bill. She is survived by her sons James, Richard and Lance and her daughters Jane Wilner (Tom), Ellen Culliton (Steve), Betty Weinstein (the late Howard), Margie Truter (Steven), 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Eleanor leaves us all inspired by her profound Catholic faith, love of family and friends, genuine kindness, compassion and keen independence. Visitation Wednesday September 23rd, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, Il. 60643. Please reserve a seat for the Funeral Mass by signing up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-eleanor1
. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Due to current circumstances, we kindly ask that attendees maintain social distancing and wear a face covering. Contributions in her memory may be made to, The Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, Il. 60026 or www.wgaesf.org
, or the Women's Western Golf Foundation c/o Cathy Chandler, 1242 N. Lake Shore Dr.#8S, Chicago, Il.60610 or www.wwga.org
. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
.