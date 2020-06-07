Eleanor Tomasetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Tomasetti nee Gordon, age 91; beloved wife of the late Caesar; loving mother of Janice, Dan (Donna), and Donna (Jim) Bateman; cherished grandmother of Deanna & Dana Tomasetti and Jessica & Danielle Bateman; dear sister of the late Joan (the late George) Cheslock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (www.misericordia.com) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. Please visit Eleanor's obituary on the funeral home website to share photos and memories with her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Eleanor and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved