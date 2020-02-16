|
Mrs. Eleanor Towns, 98, Indianapolis, passed away on February 11, 2020.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the last surviving daughter of Fritz Pollard, the first Africa American head coach in the National Football League, and one of the first two African American players in the NFL, in 1920. Mr. Pollard was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2005.
Mrs. Towns attended West Virginia State College, and earned a bachelor degree in Physical Education at George Williams College, Chicago, IL.
On Monday, February 17, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Dr. Clarence Towns, Jr.; son, Dr. Stephen A. Towns (Dr. Jeanette Sabir-Holloway); daughter, Stephany C. Towns; grandchildren, Damon Ellis, Jenae Holloway and Geoffrey Holloway, and great granddaughter, Zora Holloway.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020