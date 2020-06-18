Eleanor V. Miller
Eleanor Miller, nee Araldi, age 96, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Marcus M. Miller; loving mother of Marilyn (Mike) Rybinski and Carolyn (Clay) Belongia; devoted grandmother of Mike (Jenny Weber) Rybinski, Meg (Toby) Gruchot, Mary Marzullo, Mark Belongia, and Jenny (Robert) Barak; great-grandmother of Rodger and Peter Gruchot, Emma Belongia, and Adrian and Ava Barak; fond sister of Joseph Frasson, the late Richard and Raymond Araldi, and Eno Frasson; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, baking, and helping anyone and everyone she could. Faithful member of the Knit and Chat Club. She went to McDonald's every morning for 40 years to spend time with her friends. Visitation Friday, 3-6 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Private funeral mass Saturday at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
