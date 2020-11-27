Eleanor Vega, age 88, of Chicago, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Born in Mason City, IA. Survived by a sister, Cecilia, and 18 nieces and nephews, including Emily, Ray, Juli & Margaret who cared for and helped her for many years. Predeceased by 1 brother and 6 sisters. A woman of strong faith, Eleanor spent 20 years as a Sister of the Holy Cross and 20 years as an ESL teacher at Cooper Dual Language Academy. A loving sister, aunt and true friend to many, she will be greatly missed. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 2310 W. Ainslie St. Memorials appreciated to St. Matthias. More info online at dignitymemorial.com
