1/1
Eleanor Vega
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Vega, age 88, of Chicago, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Born in Mason City, IA. Survived by a sister, Cecilia, and 18 nieces and nephews, including Emily, Ray, Juli & Margaret who cared for and helped her for many years. Predeceased by 1 brother and 6 sisters. A woman of strong faith, Eleanor spent 20 years as a Sister of the Holy Cross and 20 years as an ESL teacher at Cooper Dual Language Academy. A loving sister, aunt and true friend to many, she will be greatly missed. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 2310 W. Ainslie St. Memorials appreciated to St. Matthias. More info online at dignitymemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved