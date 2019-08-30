Home

Eleanor Breitfuss, 97, of Arlington Heights, formerly Skokie, passed away on Thursday, August 29 after a week of loving farewells. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Laurie Pizzolato (Peter), 6 grandchildren, Erin, Jim, Mike, Jon, Megan and Allison, 7 great grandchildren, Lukas, Sean, Ellie, Dana, Joey, Robbie and Fiona. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Jack, 4 siblings, and 2 sons, Dennis (Mary Beth) and Jimmy. Visitation Saturday, August 31st at St. Alphonsus Church at 10:00am, 411 N. Wheeling Rd, Prospect Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers make donation to North Shore Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
