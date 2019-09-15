Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakwood Memorial Park
22601 Lassen St
Chatsworth, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Zoe Hoffman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Zoe Hoffman Obituary
Eleanor Zoe Hoffman passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 89. "Zoe" to her closest friends, was born on April 3, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Dollye Mitchell. She attended Lindblom Technical High School and continued her education at Roosevelt College. In 1949 she married Thomas J. Hoffman. They moved California in 1952 where they resided in Fresno for over 4 decades. Eleanor devoted her life to raising her seven children. After they became adults and started their own families, she rejoined the work force, working for the General Services Administration and The Department of Forestry before retiring.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Hoffman and parents, Walter Mitchell and Dollye Garrett. Eleanor is mourned and lovingly remembered by sons; Thomas, Marc, Dominic, Christopher, Philip and daughters; Olivia and Danielle; her sister, Leah; in addition to her 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Eleanor's happy disposition, loving heart and fierce devotion to family will be missed by many but especially by her children. A celebration of her life will be held on September 21, 2019 at Oakwood Memorial Park, 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworh, CA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.