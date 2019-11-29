|
|
Eleanore A. Dennison, nee Lambke. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of William (Sandie) Dennison and Dee (Jeff) Pribich; devoted grandmother of Bill (Mary Jo) Dennison and Christina (Christian) Groen, Daniel (Jenna) Pribich and Kimberly (Michael) Della Croce; great grandmother of many; dear sister of Henry, and Dorothy, and the late Mary Keesecker, Margaret, Betty, Edward and Catherine Lambke. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019. Prayers 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral Info: (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019