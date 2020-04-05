|
Eleanore A. Wideikis (Nee Matuliokas), age 103. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of George (Lorraine) and the late John (Barbara) Wideikis. Dear grandmother of John (Karisa), James (Jamie), Nora (Aaron) Evans, Potter and Miles (Letitha) Wideikis. Great-grandmother of Angela, Molly, Joseph, Parker, Anna, Miles and Dean. Sister of Pauline Matuliokas. Longtime parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. Church. Services and interment are private. RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
