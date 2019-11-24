|
|
(nee Bielat). Daughter of the late Felix and the late Frances Bielat. Beloved wife of the late Chester G. Michalak. Loving mother of Cheryl (Jack) Joyce. Loving grandmother of John (Nicole), Jeffrey, and Scott Joyce. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack Anthony Joyce. Fond sister of Phyllis Kobitter and the late Helen Miniat. Kind aunt of Renee, Holly, Brad, Jay, Lorraine and Wilma. Longtime employee of Talman Federal Savings and Loan. Family and friends to meet Monday at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL for Mass of the Resurrection 10:45 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019