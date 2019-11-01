|
Sister Eleanore (Rita) Hillenbrand, O.S. B., devoted daughter of the late Dr. John A. and Marion (nee Wagner) Hillenbrand. Dear sister of Richard (Patricia), sister-in-law of Emily, and of the late siblings Robert, Dolores (Blaine) Cole, John (Antoinette), William (Cay), and Thomas (Barbara). Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews, and devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1942. Family and friends will gather at St. Scholastica, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago on Saturday, November 2nd for memorial visitation from 9am until time of the Mass of Resurrection at 10 am. Sister donated her body to Anatomical Gift Association. For information 773-736-3866or visit Sr. Eleanore's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019