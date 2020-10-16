Eleanore Rizzo (nee Jandrisitz). Beloved wife of the late Anthony James Rizzo. Loving mother of Mark (Karen) Rizzo, Donna (Richard) Bednarek, Judith (Felix) Zaffaroni, Gerald Rizzo, and Edward Rizzo. Proud grandmother of Kevan, Clair, Adam, Jason, and Steven Zaffaroni, Kasey (Ashley) Bednarek, Theresa (Michael) Biegel, Rebecca and Anthony Rizzo, and Tina Marie Rizzo. Dearest great-grandmother of Dominic, Vincent, and Gianna Bednarek and Eleanore and Emma Biegel. Dear daughter of the late John and Theresa Jandrisitz. Preceded in death by her siblings Edward (Freda, Margaret) Jandris, Therese (Henry) Radek, and Caroline (William) Shackelton. Sister-in-law of Jetta (late Paul) Scalzetti and the late Grace (late Robert) Novak. Fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers for Eleanore will begin on Saturday, October 17th, 8:30 A.M. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Genevieve Church, 4835 West Altgeld Avenue. Mass of Catholic Burial 9:00 A.M. Interment St. Jospeh. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com