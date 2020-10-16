1/1
Eleanore Rizzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Rizzo (nee Jandrisitz). Beloved wife of the late Anthony James Rizzo. Loving mother of Mark (Karen) Rizzo, Donna (Richard) Bednarek, Judith (Felix) Zaffaroni, Gerald Rizzo, and Edward Rizzo. Proud grandmother of Kevan, Clair, Adam, Jason, and Steven Zaffaroni, Kasey (Ashley) Bednarek, Theresa (Michael) Biegel, Rebecca and Anthony Rizzo, and Tina Marie Rizzo. Dearest great-grandmother of Dominic, Vincent, and Gianna Bednarek and Eleanore and Emma Biegel. Dear daughter of the late John and Theresa Jandrisitz. Preceded in death by her siblings Edward (Freda, Margaret) Jandris, Therese (Henry) Radek, and Caroline (William) Shackelton. Sister-in-law of Jetta (late Paul) Scalzetti and the late Grace (late Robert) Novak. Fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers for Eleanore will begin on Saturday, October 17th, 8:30 A.M. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Genevieve Church, 4835 West Altgeld Avenue. Mass of Catholic Burial 9:00 A.M. Interment St. Jospeh. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Prayer Service
08:30 AM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved