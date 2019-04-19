|
Eleanore V. Fischbeck (nee Baczynski) beloved wife of the late James D. Fischbeck; loving mother of Larry (Maggie) Fischbeck; devoted grandmother of Sarah (Henry) Radovanovic and Melissa (Ron) Brongel; dearest great grandmother of Derek, Alex, Jaxon, Gavin, Isabelle and the late Tyler. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il, 60459 to St. Louis de Montfort Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019