Eleanore Zagorski

Age 96, passed away on August 21, 2020 in Skokie; beloved wife of the late Edward Zagorski; loving mother of Ronald, Russell (Irene), Richard, and Randolph (Gloria); fond grandmother of Gregory, Russell, Amy, Brian Christopher, Michael, Brian Russell, Judy, Maria Proano, and Jennifer Avila; cherished great-grandmother of Robert, Bryce, Thomas, Kalani, Daniel, Christian, and Nickolas.
A private visitation will be held at Malec and Sons Funeral Home. Eleanore will be laid to rest at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in Niles.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 24, 2020.