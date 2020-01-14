Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Haralambos Greek Orthodox
7373 N Caldwell Ave
Niles, IL 60714
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 Caldwell Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 Caldwell Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Electra Tarsinos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Electra M. Tarsinos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Electra M. Tarsinos Obituary
Electra M. Tarsinos, nee Milonas, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis D. and loving mother of Jim (Gail), Athena, Thalia, and Pericles (Marnie) Tarsinos. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and the late Sophia Milonas; proud grandmother of Elias (Margaret), Elias, and Evan; great-grandmother of Stayton. Dear sister of the late George (Eugenia) Milonas and fond aunt and cousin of many. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2019, for Visitation at 9:30 am and Funeral Service at 10:00 am at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Please omit flowers; donations may be offered for the wishes of the family. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Electra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -