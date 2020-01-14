|
|
Electra M. Tarsinos, nee Milonas, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis D. and loving mother of Jim (Gail), Athena, Thalia, and Pericles (Marnie) Tarsinos. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and the late Sophia Milonas; proud grandmother of Elias (Margaret), Elias, and Evan; great-grandmother of Stayton. Dear sister of the late George (Eugenia) Milonas and fond aunt and cousin of many. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2019, for Visitation at 9:30 am and Funeral Service at 10:00 am at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Please omit flowers; donations may be offered for the wishes of the family. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020