Elena V. Kuc, Age 91 nee Vinnitchenko. Beloved wife to Zenobio for 71 years. Loving mother of Sergio, Elisa (James) Taylor, Victor (Carmen) and Laura (Dennis) Koutavas. Cherished grandmother of Giselle and Stephen Kuc, Katerina, Evan and Anna Lia Koutavas. Fond aunt of many. She is survived by 3 sisters in Argentina and was preceded in death by her four brothers. Visitation Friday March 13 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 Noon at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020