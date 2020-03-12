Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Elena Kuc

Elena Kuc Obituary
Elena V. Kuc, Age 91 nee Vinnitchenko. Beloved wife to Zenobio for 71 years. Loving mother of Sergio, Elisa (James) Taylor, Victor (Carmen) and Laura (Dennis) Koutavas. Cherished grandmother of Giselle and Stephen Kuc, Katerina, Evan and Anna Lia Koutavas. Fond aunt of many. She is survived by 3 sisters in Argentina and was preceded in death by her four brothers. Visitation Friday March 13 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 Noon at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
