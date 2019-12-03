Home

Eleni Kobuzi Obituary
Eleni Kobuzi (nee Godellas), 88, Beloved wife of Diogenes Kobuzi, passed away peacefully on Novemebr 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Polixeni (Pavllo) Spiro, Lily (Marko) Dounis, and Konstandino (Roxanne) Kobuzi; Adored grandmother of Andrea (Rich) Dal Cerro, Chris (Dana) Dounis, Foti Dounis, Helena Kobuzi, Dennis Kobuzi and Great grand-mother of Zoey Dal Cerro; Dearest sister of Athina (the late Xenophon) Moukas and the late William, M.D.(the late Eilene) Godellas; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 12:00 p.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N. Caldwell, Niles, IL. 60714, Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Haralambos Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 773-889-1700 or http://www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
