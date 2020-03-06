Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536

Eleni N. Grammas

Eleni N. Grammas Obituary
Eleni "Helen" Grammas (née: Exarhoulias) born May 1, 1936 in Spartia, Laconia Greece, passed away March 1, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Married for 53 years to her devoted husband, Nick Grammas. Loving mother to Kiki (John) ros, Diane Atsaves, Dena (Orlando) Martinez and James (Victoria). Fun and doting YiaYia to George and Arianna Atsaves, Stephanie Martinez, Olivia and Isabel Grammas;. Loving "Theia Eleni" to many nieces and nephews, with an especially soft spot for Nick "Nicky" Hano, Philip Nikolakakou, and Yianni Rigas; Loving "Ma" to John George Atsaves, Frank Scholz and Natalie LaPorte. Honorary sister to Sam Kriticos, Harriet Spyrakos (Kriticos) and Maria Liaskas (Kriticos). She was a proud founding member of St Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine, IL.; Known for living life on her own terms, her great sense of humor, generous spirit, and loving heart will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation Friday , March 6, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. Family and friends will meet Saturday Morning 11:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd. Palatine, IL for 11:30 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Please omit flowers, donations in her memory to 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., info:847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
