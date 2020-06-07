Elenore Heinrich
1926 - 2020
Elenore Heinrich, nee Leibrecht, age 93, beloved wife of the late Norman J. Heinrich; loving mother of Edward N. Heinrich, Patricia A. (William) Watson, and William F. (Victoria) Heinrich; dear grandmother of Jessica, Tom, Meredith, Will, Ashley, and Alicia; great grandmother of 7; fond sister-in-law of Alice, Marilyn, and Judy. She was a longtime member of Niles Community Church where she served on the Session and was a Sunday school teacher. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
