Elenore M. Mueller, nee Kunz, age 103, of Niles, formerly of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Judy, Gary (Kris), and Fred (Cindy); loving grandmother of Leyton. Visitation, Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, April 27, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com), 6300 N. Ridge Av., Chicago, IL, 60660, PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org), 1997 N. Clybourn Av., Chicago, IL, 60614, or Masses, would be appreciated. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019