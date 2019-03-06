|
Eleonora Nefedova, 76. Beloved daughter of the late Largiy and Frieda; devoted mother of Irina (Roman) Tutunikov; treasured grandmother of Laura Tutunikov. Eleonora was the curator of the History Museum at Kharkov University, Ukraine for many years. She was a woman of many interests and amazing skills. The happiest time of her life was spent in her youth on the island of Sakhalin. She will be deeply missed. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019