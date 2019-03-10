|
|
Elfriede A.W. DiFiore nee Urbrock, 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis DiFiore & the late William F. Gergits. Loving mother of Wilma (the late Harry) Morrill, William Gergits & the late Elfriede & Douglas Muehlhausen. Cherished grandmother of William (Lynda) Morrill, Anna (Paul) Hinkley, James Morrill, William Gergits & Frederick Gergits. Proud great grandmother of Amy (Andrew) Lehnherr, Gregory Morrill, Glenn Hinkley, Susan Morrill & Brian Hinkley. Dear sister of the late Anita Graff & Ernest Urbrock. Fond aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of Services at 11:00 am. Elfriede was born in Bremerhaven, Germany and lived in Chicago, Oak Lawn and Kenosha, Wisconsin. She taught Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church and Mt. Zion Evangelical Church in Oak Lawn. She volunteered at Daybreak Senior Center and was the treasurer and tour planner for Paddock Lake Seniors. She was an avid gardener, loved to knit, crochet and embroider. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019