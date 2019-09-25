|
Elfriede M. Rieger of Park Ridge, Illinois was born on February 13, 1925, and passed away on September 21, 2019. Loving wife of Walter G. Rieger for 46 years, they shared many interests in common: sailing, skiing, painting and traveling were on-going hobbies. They were regular members of the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church and very active at the Park Ridge Senior Center. Elfriede earned her BA from DePaul University in 1983, having started her education in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Canada, speaking only German as her first language.
Elfriede is survived by her children Rodney (Patricia), George (Sally) and Jean (Joseph) Reibel. Grandchildren are Matthew Rieger, Mary (Rob) Harkins, William Rieger, Joseph (Michele) Reibel, and Claire (Matthew) Koehlinger. Great-grandchildren are Michael and Hannah Harkins and Ryan Reibel.
Elfriede was an energetic, inquisitive life-long learner who was always ready to experience something new. She could speak four languages and traveled to many countries to fully embrace these skills. She enjoyed working with the 20th Century Juniors and the Sister Cities Commission of Park Ridge. She could be found often in the Film Lab at Oakton Community College, where she worked on many projects.
Her positivity was an inspiration to all, and she chose her epiphet well: "She lived in Joy!" It is with grateful hearts for this example of a life well-lived that we bid her a loving farewell. We have faith that will gather again at the river that flows by the throne of God.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, family and friends are asked to meet at Park Ridge Presbyterian Church for an 11:00 a.m. service. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019